Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at $773,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at $773,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $95,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,269.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 71,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.