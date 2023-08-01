Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Trimmed by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $75.57. 3,822,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,869. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

