Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million to $240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.95 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VREX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,299. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $929.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.