Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 27,291,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,135,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

