Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.27.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0564374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.