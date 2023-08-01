Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Viasat stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viasat has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

