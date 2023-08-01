Waycross Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,700 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,115. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

