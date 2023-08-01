Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 1,193 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $159.10. 3,927,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $428.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

