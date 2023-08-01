Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 123,364 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,364 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $53,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.