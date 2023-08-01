Wedbush Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $85.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $95.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 354,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

