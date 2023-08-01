West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered West Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 11,753 shares of company stock valued at $189,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 27.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 47.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

