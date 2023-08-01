Western Forest Products (WEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$263.80 million for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of WEF remained flat at C$1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 69,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.76. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.25 million, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.14.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

WEF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Featured Articles

