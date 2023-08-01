WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

WPP Price Performance

NYSE:WPP opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.