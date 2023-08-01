WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.