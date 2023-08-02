2,330 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.56. The company had a trading volume of 700,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $328.62 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.75 and its 200-day moving average is $400.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

