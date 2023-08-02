401 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 83.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock traded down $22.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $693.88. The company had a trading volume of 353,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,293. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.82. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.