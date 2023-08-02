42-coin Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (42)

42-coin (42) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $243.85 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $32,092.81 or 1.08895561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00308394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00021379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.