57,443 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 93.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 358.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 35.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,692,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 710,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 175.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 155,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $546,569.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,783,219 shares of company stock worth $136,590,205. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 1,646.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

