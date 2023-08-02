Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 391,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $456,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $1,666,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

