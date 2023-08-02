Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,305. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 240,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

