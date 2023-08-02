Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. 1,670,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,716. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
