AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.71. 2,860,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. The firm has a market cap of $262.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

