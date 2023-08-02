Acala Token Price Tops $0.0652 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,170.00 or 1.00094724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06696024 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,047,187.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.