Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Up 10.1% in July

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $317.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,541. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.54. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

