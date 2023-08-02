ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 49,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,313. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

