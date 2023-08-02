Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Sells $206,019.80 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $206,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. 7,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,207. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Acme United’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 590,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acme United during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

