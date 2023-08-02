Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 6.7%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 230,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 747,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $875.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,131 shares of company stock valued at $48,373. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

