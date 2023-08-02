Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Stephens

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

