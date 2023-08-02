Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Adient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Adient Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 704,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,804. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.33 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 782.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adient by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.