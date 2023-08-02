Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

DFAC opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

