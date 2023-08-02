aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173.74 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $173.74 million and $5.85 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001946 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,775,905 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

