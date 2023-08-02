Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 235,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,570. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

