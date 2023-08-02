agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 1,275,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,978,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $594,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,327.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,240,804 shares of company stock worth $1,960,196,923 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $3,842,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in agilon health by 46.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in agilon health by 42.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,899,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,616,000 after buying an additional 90,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 44.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

