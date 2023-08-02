AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.38

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 11500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

AirIQ Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. AirIQ had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of C$1.30 million during the quarter.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

