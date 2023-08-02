Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,634,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

