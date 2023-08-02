Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Performance

Alico stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Alico has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Alico will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alico

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alico by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 34.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alico by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alico by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.