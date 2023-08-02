Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of ALIT stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 8,525,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,569. Alight has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

