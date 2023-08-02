Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 477,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 134,176 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $659.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

