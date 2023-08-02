Alterity Financial Group LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $266,737,000 after purchasing an additional 386,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $77,871,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

PXD traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $228.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,062. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.