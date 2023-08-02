Alterity Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund makes up about 1.0% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock remained flat at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

