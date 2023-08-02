Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 263 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Alterity Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after buying an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 33,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,951. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

