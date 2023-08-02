Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $8.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

