Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Announces Earnings Results

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ameren updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

AEE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. 1,205,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.