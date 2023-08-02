Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36.

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. 1,205,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

