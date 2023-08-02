Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.36.
Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. 1,205,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.63.
In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
