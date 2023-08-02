American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.15-$11.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Financial Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.15-11.15 EPS.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.75. The company had a trading volume of 433,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. American Financial Group has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $150.98.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ossiam increased its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.