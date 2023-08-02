American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. 1,784,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American International Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

