AmerisourceBergen Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

ABC traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $189.96. 477,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.88. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

