AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AmerisourceBergen Price Performance
AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Company Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
