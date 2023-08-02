AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,466. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

