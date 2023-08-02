AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.46.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

