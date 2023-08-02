Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,713 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,885. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

